Teamwork and intensity are key for Purdue as it takes on the spring 2020 season. The Boilers (3-0) look to maintain their unblemished record at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. There they will face South Carolina (0-1) on Saturday and either Georgia Tech or Wisconsin on Sunday.

The players are encouraged by their recent success at home and plan to keep up the hard work in South Carolina. Junior Zala Dovnik is impressed with the results of the team’s increasing stamina and teamwork.

"We practiced really hard. We're all really fit," Dovnik said. "We're ready to play all these long matches, especially with the doubleheader on Monday. Those can be really tiring, but I was really glad that we could stay focused the entire day and hopefully continue that."

Head coach Laura Glitz was pleased with the team's energy, ability to maintain focus and ability to work together in the recent doubleheader match on Monday.

“They're all supporting each other," Glitz said. "I could tell even in the first match. We won 6-1, but all the matches were very close. Everybody was competing for everybody. That to me is what really in the long run is going to make your team great: if everybody is doing their part and wants to win for each other."

With four freshmen on the team this season, growth as a team was a focus for the preseason. The first three home matches helped solidify the chemistry the team has been cultivating, Glitz said.

"When we're playing in the fall tournaments, it's all individuals," Glitz said. "I think you don't understand how much the team is connected because tennis is an individual sport, but I think they came together in the last three matches. They were all pushing each other, all supporting each other and all doing their job on their court."

The Boilers are ready to perform on the road, keeping their core principles fresh in mind.

"We have meetings with the team all the time and talk about core values," Dovnik said, "and I think that's important to think about when we go into every single match and keep reminding ourselves to hustle and focus."

The Boilers will play the Gamecocks at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center in South Carolina.