Less than an hour away from Michigan, where recreational marijuana is legal, Boilermaker basketball star Caleb “Biggie” Swanigan was arrested and booked on a charge of marijuana possession early Wednesday morning after police reportedly found 3.4 pounds of marijuana in his car.
The former Purdue player and current free agent was driving east on U.S. 30 and stopped by Columbia City police during a traffic stop at 2 a.m. today, according to reporting by WANE 15.
Online court records show that Swanigan, 23, was booked on a charge of possession of marijuana and released later today on 10% cash bond of $5,000.
Swanigan was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2015, and named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times during his time at Purdue.
During the 2017 NBA draft, Swanigan was selected 26th overall in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then, he has also played for the Sacramento Kings. Swanigan is currently a free agent.
He has a court date set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.