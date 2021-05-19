Purdue soccer's starting center back Julia Ware is transferring to the University of Notre Dame, per a press release from the Fighting Irish.
Ware was one of two Purdue players, along with junior keeper Marisa Bova, to start every game this season for the Boilermakers. The central defender logged 1,132 minutes over 12 games and recorded the game-winning assist in Purdue's victory against Northwestern on March 13.
Classified as a "grad transfer" in the press release, Ware is departing Purdue after majoring in sociology and graduating in Saturday's commencement. Her Instagram bio includes a link to Notre Dame's law school.
Ware was a staple in the back line for the Boilermakers during her three years in West Lafayette. She played in 49 games over the course of the past three seasons, missing just a single match in her three-year Boilermaker career.
In addition to her duties on the field, Ware is also a member of the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee, which she was named to in October 2020. She'll continue in those duties at Notre Dame, as her term runs through June 2022.