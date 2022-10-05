The men’s golf team jumped three places in the final round of the Marquette Invitational on Tuesday to finish fifth overall.
Purdue played 54 holes in two days, shooting its best round by six strokes on Monday afternoon, which was the third-lowest team score out of the 15-team field. The team was 15 strokes behind the tournament champs, Auburn, and 9 strokes off second-place Northwestern.
Of Purdue’s five team golfers, only three rounds were recorded at or below par: junior Herman Sekne’s 68 in round two, fifth-year Andrew Farraye’s 69 and senior Peyton Snoeberger’s 70 in round three, according to golfstat.com.
Sekne carded 72s in the first and final round, ending the invitational 2-over and tied for sixth as an individual. The Oslo native is two-for-two on placing in the top 10 as an individual this year, a feat he’s accomplished in seven of the last 10 events.
Farraye fired his best overall score in a tournament this season, which was the second best on the team and earned him 16th overall as an individual.
Senior Nick Dentino carded 1-over par in the first round to lead the Boilers in scoring. At that time, the team was tied for sixth.
The tournament started Sunday morning and continued until play was halted due to darkness. Play for the second round was wrapped up the following morning before playing 18 hole for the third and final time.