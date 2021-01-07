Purdue Athletics Director Mike Bobinski has been appointed to represent the Big Ten Conference in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee, the association announced Monday afternoon.
Bobinski replaces former Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips, who has recently accepted the role of commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
This will be Bobinski's second time on the committee, having first served from 2009-13 during his time as Xavier's AD.
“I am honored by the opportunity to replace Jim Phillips as the Big Ten’s representative and appreciate the committee and NCAA men’s basketball staff support of my appointment,” Bobinski said in a statement. “The NCAA men’s basketball championship is one of the truly great events in all of sport, and I look forward to helping provide a memorable competitive experience for all the student-athletes who take part.”
This comes after the news that some of the games of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament would be hosted in Mackey Arena among several other locations throughout the state of Indiana.
Bobinski joined Purdue Athletics' staff in 2016 as the school's ninth AD. He came in with over 20 years of Division I experience with time in Georgia Tech, the University of Akron and Xavier Univeristy.