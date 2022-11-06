Seven Boilermakers advanced through four straight rounds to reach the finals in Sunday’s Clarion Open.

Purdue brought 21 wrestlers to the event and dominated the 12-team field, including Navy, Pittsburgh and Clarion, which claimed second through fourth behind the Boilers.

Fifth-year Parker Filius defeated his opponent 10-1 in the semi-finals to advance to the finals. In the finals, Filius defeated the No. 2 seed 18-10, claiminbg the 141-pound title. Filius had three major decisions on his way to being named champion.

Sophomore Matt Ramos advanced to the finals, having faced no ranked opponents. On his way to the finals, Ramos had two technical falls. In the finals, Ramos defeated the No. 2 seed 6-3, winning the 125-pound competition.

Mimicking the preseason Wrestle-Offs, many Boilermakers ended up facing each other in the final round of the Clarion Open. According to the strategic communications director for Purdue, the NCAA rule states that wrestling your own teammate results in a no contest and does not count towards team points.

Sophomore Dustin Norris and freshman Jacob Macatangay both advanced to the finals, sharing the 133-pound title.

Fifth-year senior Kendall Coleman and freshman Nate Camiscioli each advanced to the 157-pound finals, both finishing as champions.

Sophomore Hayden Copass had a first-round bye and eventually faced off against the No. 1 seed in the semifinals, who he beat 9-5 by decision to advance to the finals. In the finals, Copass fell short 3-1, finishing second at 285-pounds.

Purdue finished first in the team standings, scoring a total of 240 points. Navy finished second with 199 points. Nine Boilermakers advanced to the semi-finals.