The football field at Lucas Oil Stadium had become a playground for every media personality in the business on Thursday, perhaps masking its recent tie to Purdue football as the host of the 2022 Big Ten Championship game.

“Players were pointing out where their lockers were and what it was like,” head coach Ryan Walters said. “I think people forget that (Purdue) won the Big Ten West a year ago.”

Media from all over the country gathered in Indianapolis on Wednesday and Thursday for the inauguration of the new football season. Work stations for journalists, radio hosts, and television interviewers sprawled across the field as representatives from the Big Ten answered questions on the upcoming season.

State of the Conference

New Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti was first to speak, and he spent his time recognizing the impressive conference he inherited while addressing its shortcomings and challenges.

“Much of what is happening today under the guise of NIL is not true NIL,” Pettiti said in his opening remarks Wednesday. “Rather a move to a pay-for-play system that is driving recruitment and the transfer portal. This system operates away from and without institutional control, nor is it required to comply with Title XI. As a voluntary membership organization, the NCAA needs to be able to enforce its longstanding roles for inhibiting inducements and pay-for-play.”

Pettiti’s concern centers around an increasingly developed NIL market spiraling out of the control of college athletics’ governing bodies. This development poses a competitive balance issue with the advent of transfer-and-play rules that have coexisted with NIL since 2021. Foretold risks of talent poaching and free-agency-like roster turnover are fast becoming a reality.

Pettiti went on to discuss the integration of the conference’s newest additions, USC and UCLA, as they prepare to officially join the conference for the 2024 season.

He discussed the important step of integrating the conference’s football divisions starting next year, with a new balanced 4-year schedule that ensures the preservation of rivalry games while at the same time pitting every school against each other at least once at home and once on the road.

Fresh Faces

There were three first-timers at Thursday’s conference in Walters, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, and Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell.

Rhule has already had his life changed in Nebraska, but not by his new gig as head coach. A media member asked if Rhule had tried a Nebraska staple: cinnamon rolls with chili. Rhule said the delicacy was “pretty good” and “life changing.”

As for the X’s and O’s, Rhule will be tasked with turning around a Nebraska program that has promised much on a string of hires but delivered very little.

“There was a time when Nebraska football was feared,” Rhule said. “And we certainly want to get back to that. I want people to respect when they see that white helmet with that red ‘N’ on it.”

Fickell comes to Madison by way of Cincinnati, where he served as the head football coach for six years and compiled a 57-18 record.

He takes over a program in Wisconsin that has not had a losing season since 2001, a standard he expects to uphold but also to best.

“Nobody outside of our team will define what success looks like for us,” he said. “Success to me is when you play your best ball at the end of the year.”

Wisconsin dropped key games to Iowa and Minnesota down the stretch last season and has fallen from grace slightly in recent years. After going to the Cotton, Orange, and Rose bowls from 2016-19, the Badgers settled for Mayonnaise in 2020 at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. They have not played on New Years since.

All three newcomers happen to be pitted against each other in the Western division of the conference, something that adds a different flavor to the coming season for Walters.

“I’ve got familiarity with this conference, and especially this side of the conference,” he said. “But they’re all new, it’s all new guys, So It’ll be a fun season, it’ll be a competitive one, which I think makes the Big Ten so great.”