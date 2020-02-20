The racing world was stunned Monday night when Ryan Newman suffered a horrifying crash in the last lap of the Daytona 500.

In the minutes and days following the incident, racing fans and the public flooded social media with words of support for the Purdue alumnus from South Bend, Indiana. Newman graduated in 2001 with a degree in engineering and has been racing since 1993.

One day after the crash, Purdue President Mitch Daniels tweeted: “News sounds reassuring but still worried about Ryan Newman ‘01. Good luck for a full and quick recovery.”

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said the University does not have an official comment at this time, but referred to Daniels’ tweet in an email.

The Purdue Grand Prix Foundation also released a statement of support for Newman after his crash.

“Ryan Newman’s recent accident puts into perspective ... the precautions and safety regulations needed to be taken to ensure race and driver safety,” said Molly Grotjan, the foundation’s director of public relations in an email. “The Purdue Grand Prix Foundation is doing all we can to ensure a safe and successful Race 63 this April.”

Daniels’ tweet appears to be in response to the Tuesday announcement that Newman was responsive in the hospital. Throughout the process, Newman’s management company, Roush Fenway Racing, has tweeted out updates on his health.

Immediately after the crash, the company tweeted that Newman “is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening.”

Tuesday afternoon, Roush Fenway Racing announced that Newman was awake and talking with doctors and family members. On Wednesday, the company tweeted that Newman “is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center.”

Many Twitter users have expressed surprise and support for Newman’s improvement, especially after such a violent crash. After spinning out in the final lap of the race, Newman’s car slammed into the outside wall, rolled over and was hit on the driver’s side by another car.

Many users credited increased safety measures in the car and track design for Newman’s quick recovery, especially improvements made in the wake of Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s fatal crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.