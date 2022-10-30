Women’s swim and dive competed against Rutgers in its first conference dual meet this season, trailing 191-162 after the final event on Saturday.
The Scarlet Knights won 12 of the 19 events over the two-day meet, beating the Boilermakers for the first time in history. Purdue’s still 3-1 in the series, and undefeated at home; it faced Rutgers in New Jersey for the first time over the weekend.
On Friday, sophomores Hannah Hill and Maggie Love were the only individuals to win events, claiming first the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley, respectively. Both Hill and Love were part of the Boilers’ only other win of the day in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Neither of them had an individual win the next day, but both had a second place finish, with Hill missing out on first by 0.05 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. The only individual win from a swimmer that day was from sophomore Madeline Greaves in the 400-yard IM, which she won by over 7.5 seconds.
Divers sophomore Sophie McAfee and freshman Daryn Wright claimed respective first and second place finishes in the 1-meter dive, highlighting the Boilers’ performance on the boards.
Hill and Love once again made an impact on the relay teams, each posting the top splits in the field for both the 400-yard freestyle and medley events.
The team competes again in two weeks when it returns home for the three-day Purdue Invitational alongside the men’s team.