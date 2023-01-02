LSU’s offense posted five unanswered touchdowns while its defense kept Purdue from getting within 60 yards of the endzone until the last four minutes of the half.
The Boilermakers averaged just under seven yards of progress on its first four drives and finally crossed midfield into Tigers territory on their fifth.
After tripling their number of first downs from two to six in that stretch, sixth-year quarterback Austin Burton heaved an interception to the doorstep of the endzone. LSU scored again moments later to go up 35-0.
The Tigers switched between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier. Each boasted above 80% completion rates and a touchdown. The other three touchdowns came from rushing attempts.
Devin Mockobee is sitting at 26 yards on six attempts so far. The redshirt freshman running back still needs another 54 rushing yards to reach 1,000 on the season.
LSU has 364 total yards to the 86 by Purdue, which has more rushers in the negative than it does with actual ground gained.