Wrestling is heading to Vegas.

The Boilermakers will be one of 33 teams competing in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday, their sixth competition of the season.

“It’s a big event and draws teams from all over the country,” head coach Tony Ersland said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to see a wide array of teams that we’re gonna see at nationals. (It’s) a large group of teams with a lot of different (wrestling) styles.”

The invitational features some of the best competition around, with five of the top 10 teams in the country competing, per the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll. No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Michigan, No. 14 Northwestern and No. 16 Nebraska will be joining unranked Purdue in representing the Big Ten.

Purdue will try to retain superiority over U.S. Naval Academy and Clarion University, whom they bested in the Nov. 6 Clarion Open. The Boilers finished first, followed by USNA and Clarion at second and third, respectively.

On the individual side, senior Kendall Coleman and redshirt freshman Matt Ramos will headline the Boilers’ lineup as top competitors in their respective weight classes. Coleman is ranked 11th in the 157-lb class, and Ramos is 8th in the 125-lb class, per flowrestling.com.

Considering the quality of the tournament, things won’t be easy for Purdue.

“You’re going to have some very highly ranked individuals not even place in this tournament,” Ersland said. “I’ll have a very good idea of how far we’ve progressed from the Clarion tournament, which was a little bit of an easier event.”

Beyond Coleman and Ramos, who Ersland said are being counted on “to score a lot of points,” the upcoming invitational is an opportunity for some of Purdue’s more unproven wrestlers to establish themselves in a marquee environment.

“We’re looking for these young kids to start making a name for themselves,” Ersland said.

Sophomores Stoney Buell and Tristan Ruhlman will be stepping into opportunities to start at the 165 and heavyweight classes, respectively.

The sophomores shined in the Boilermakers’ dual competition with Chattanooga. Buell, who started the season 3-2, secured a 12-4 major decision victory against the Mocs on Nov. 20.

Ruhlman won a high-pressure, do-or-die match for the Boilers as their last wrestler in a one-point match. He was able to secure a walk-off victory when he pinned his opponent in the first period.

“I thought it was a really good day for our young guys,” Ersland said after the competition. “They had to fight and win in some really tough situations, and they did that a couple of times today. Those are things we can build off of — win or lose — as the season goes along. “

The Cliff Keen Invitational will kick off at noon Friday. It will be streamed on the FloSports Mobile App.