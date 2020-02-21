Purdue athletics inducted its newest members into the athletic hall of fame with a banquet on Friday night.
The newest members included volleyball alumna Ariel Gebhardt, Shaun Guice from track and field, Chuck Kyle of football, and diver Casey Spitz. The group also included three basketball alumni: Robbie Hummel, Bruce Parkinson and Shereka Wright.
"Purdue hall of fame members have done many, many wonderful things," director of athletics Mike Bobinski said.
Being inducted into the hall of fame is an honor for any athlete. More than 9,000 athletes and personnel have been eligible for the hall of fame, but only 167 members have been inducted since the inaugural class of 1994.