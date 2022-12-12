Purdue came in as the overall No. 1, receiving 27 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top-25 Poll released Monday about noon.

The Boilermakers played Hofstra Wednesday for their last home game before break. After beating the Pride 85-66, they took to the road on Saturday and grinded out a 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska.

The Boilers top the list of five Big Ten teams on the poll, ahead of No. 20 Maryland, No. 14 Indiana, No. 18 Illinois, No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 23 Ohio State. Teams receiving votes but not a top-25 ranking were Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Purdue (10-0) is also No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday.

In the Coaches Poll other Big Ten teams ranked include: No. 16 Indiana, No. 17 Maryland, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin.

The Boilers were No. 1 in the CBS 25+1 ratings on Sunday.

However, the NCAA's NET Ranking – a tool used by the NCAA to help determine seeding in the NCAA Tournament – had the Boilers as No. 3 on Monday. That ranking has Connecticut and Houston as Nos. 1 and 2.

Purdue's next four games are against unranked teams. The Boilers will take on Davidson in the Indy Classic on Saturday at 6:15 p.m., and the will play Rutgers in Mackey Arena on Jan. 2. The last time the Boilers held the No. 1 title, it was only days later they lost to Rutgers, also losing the ranking by the next week.

Purdue travels to Indianapolis for a single game against Davidson at 2 p.m. The game, part of the Indy Classic, will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.