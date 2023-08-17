Purdue Soccer’s season officially starts Thursday with the Boiler Gold Rush welcome back game.

The Boilers will play No. 24 Central Florida Golden Knights at home, and if last year is any indication, it could be a highlight of the Boilermakers’ season.

Admission is free, and thunder sticks will be handed out to the first 1,500 students through the gates. Last season, BGR students helped break the home attendance record in an upset over No. 15 USC.

Head coach Drew Roff hopes to pull off another upset, using that heightened BGR crowd. The coach is “extremely optimistic” about this coming season.

“I am excited for a fresh start to the season and I think we’re going to be a very competitive team that will contend in the Big Ten,” Roff said. “There’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic.”

This year’s team infuses seniority into the defense. Junior Abigail Roy led the starting back line for the Boilermakers in their preseason matches and was named a team captain for this season.

“I just hope that my team knows that I’ll be risking it, putting it all on the line for them,” Roy said. “I think that we can get a lot of things done this season. I’m really hopeful that we’re gonna have a lot of fun winning a lot of games.”

A strong back line will be vital in keeping up with the UCF attack. The Golden Knights averaged more than a goal and a half in the 2022 AAC conference regular season, eventually winning the conference.

In the NCAA tournament, the team went on to knock off No. 8 NC State before losing to the eventual champions, UCLA, in a penalty shootout.

They return most of their roster and look to be one of the more competitive teams Purdue will play this year.

Roff also talked about the multiple scorers this year. In the preseason, junior Megan Hutchinson scored against Indiana State.

The roster also brings back its two highest scorers from last year, returning forwards junior Gracie Dunaway and sophomore Kayla Budish.

There will also be a few new faces on the field. Defender Zoe Cuneio, midfielder Lida Dodge and forward Lauren Omholt, all freshmen, got to see the pitch in the preseason.

“We returned a lot of very good players, so the fact that those three are in the lineup says a lot about their ability,” Roff said. “They’re already playing with a bit of a maturity that you don’t expect to see out of freshmen.”

One other new face, senior goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr, is a transfer from Dartmouth. Cyr started at goal for the Boilermakers versus Indiana State.

The game starts at 7 p.m. but will have a line of eager students waiting outside Folk Field before then. It will also air on Big Ten Plus.