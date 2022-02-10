Mackey Arena reached a crowd noise level of 118.4 decibels on Tuesday. The noise was 23 decibels louder than an industrial fire alarm and less than two decibels away from causing severe ear irritation.

A fan who attended the game for 15 minutes would receive “immediate harm” to their ears at that noise level.

The sea of orange-speckled black erupted into ear-splitting cheers with every traded basket, foul and blocked shot, almost drowning out commentary from former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel and causing the coaches to take extra measures when communicating with their respective teams.

Purdue’s crowd noise reached its high after sophomore guard Jaden Ivey continued to gather 22 points in the second half, more than quintupling his first-half point total after knocking down 75% of his second-half shots.

Even after forcing a foul against Illini forward Omar Payne late in the second half, the rest of the team drew fouls, and the refs remained apathetic.

Ivey managed to use ball screens from Purdue’s rotation of bigs to find open lanes to the basket. He used his quickness to fly past Illinois guard Trent Frazier and prevent him from providing a comfortable amount of pressure on the perimeter.

After a few missed calls, Ivey said, he became angry.

“(Eric Hunter Jr.) can vouch for me,” Ivey said. “Whenever (the refs) miss an obvious call, I get angry and take it out on the game. That’s about all you can do.”

The Mackey crowd’s noise had a brief lull but shot back up to 116.6 during Ivey’s continuous scoring streak. The Paint Crew exploded into a frenzy with every pull-up jumper, 3-point make and attempted second-chance shot from Ivey, encouraging him to become more energetic even as he was subbed out in the game’s final minutes.

Purdue’s game plan became clearer for Illinois coach Brad Underwood as Ivey continued his hot streak, slashing past Illini guards and continuously making contested layups against Illini center Kofi Cockburn in a way neither Purdue center could that night.

“If anybody doesn’t know what a pro looks like, that’s what they look like,” Underwood said.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis said in a postgame press conference that playing with a professional-level guard who went as high as No. 4 in CBS’s latest mock draft took an immense amount of scoring pressure off Purdue’s other main scoring options and made the game more enjoyable to play.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play with him,” Gillis said. “I’m glad to have him on our team.”