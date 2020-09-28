Fourteen Purdue students, including 13 student-athletes, have been suspended from campus for Protect Purdue violations according to a Purdue News release.
The 14 students were caught hosting a party in a residence hall on Saturday, and were summarily suspended today per Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim. The students' actions were found to be in violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
The 13 athletes were referred to as "out-of-season student-athletes" in a statement from Purdue Athletics. The names of the student-athletes and their respective sports were not disclosed.
Sermershiem reminded students of the seriousness of the Pledge in the University's statement.
"The majority of our students are behaving admirably in following the Pledge and helping protect the Purdue community," she said. "For that, we are grateful, but we cannot let our guard down and must hold those who violate our community standards accountable."
All 14 students have until Wednesday to vacate their residence halls and file appeals to the decision, according to the Purdue News release.
"On one hand, we are glad to have had only two of this type of incident in six weeks," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the release. "But we will deal with any such violation with firmness. The fact that this episode involved student-athletes can make no difference. At Purdue, we have one set of rules for everyone."