Purdue volleyball took care of Xavier in three quick sets, bouncing back from Friday night’s loss to No. 4 Louisville.

Saturday afternoon’s match against the Musketeers (5-3) featured a dominant offensive performance from the Boilermakers (7-1). Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the team with 21 kills, tying a career high.

Both Hudson and sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin led the offensive fury for their team. Colvin ended the match with 11 kills and a .500 ratio, leading a deadly offense that combined for a .422 hitting average.

The Musketeers combined for a .163 hitting average on 98 hits, just four less than the Boilers. Hudson had more kills than Xavier’s top four kill leaders combined.

“(Xavier) was just not physical enough to match up with (Hudson),” head coach Dave Shondell said, “and it's just great to have a player like that that you can lean on when you need to.”

Senior defensive specialist Ava Torrance gave the team a much needed push at the serving line in the first set when Purdue was down 2 points. Her six-serve run resulted in a 21-17 lead that proved all the team needed.

“I thought (Torrance) turned this match around the first (set) with that serving run she had,” Shondell said. “It was a real treat to see somebody who has waited and waited her time to go out and make it happen the way that she has.”

Junior setter Megan Renner finished the three-set match with 39 assists and 7 digs. The Xavier match also marked the first appearance as a Boilermaker for redshirt freshman Emily Rastovski, who Shondell said “looked like she had been out there all her life.”

Purdue will return to West Lafayette Thursday at 7 p.m., where it’ll take on Northern Kentucky in game one of the Stacy Clark Classic.