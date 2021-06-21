The Basketball Tournament – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today reported that Men of Mackey, the Purdue alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field.

Men of Mackey will compete in the Columbus Regional at The Ohio State University’s Covelli Center from July 23 to 27, according to a news release.

Men of Mackey competed in TBT for the first time last year, advancing to the second round before falling to Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni).

The team is organized by Ryan Kay and coached by former Purdue guard Ryne Smith (2008-12). Its current roster includes:

* Robbie Hummel (2007-12)

* Lewis Jackson IV (2008-12)

* Kelsey Barlow (2009-12)

* A.J. Hammons (2012-16)

* Jon Octeus (2014-15)

* Isaac Haas (2014-18)

* Jacquil Taylor (2014-2017)

* Evan Boudreaux (2018-20)

* Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan)

* Frank Gaines (Purdue Fort Wayne)

The No. 8 seed Men of Mackey will take on the #9 seed Ballinteers (Tennessee alumni) in the team’s first-round game at 7 p.m. July 23. If Men of Mackey advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) and Mid American Unity at 4 p.m. July 25. The third and final games of the Columbus Regional will be July 27.

TV broadcast information will be announced soon.

For more information on Men of Mackey and tickets for this year’s TBT, visit

TheTournament.com<http://www.thetournament.com>.