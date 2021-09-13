Six Boilermakers suited up and played snaps for six different NFL teams this week. From Arizona to Cincinnati to Dallas to Detroit, Purdue veterans and rookies alike represented well for their respective teams.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore continued his streak of electrifying plays into his first-ever NFL snaps, logging four receptions for 68 yards in a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Moore’s biggest play came during a screen pass from quarterback Kyler Murray, where he dashed past a crowd of Titans defenders to pick up 29 yards before being taken down by linebacker Rashaan Evans. He also logged a 22-yard kick return and two punt returns for 24 yards.

Safety Ricardo Allen, who played for Purdue from 2010-13, started his seventh season in the NFL with a five-tackle performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

A six-year safety for the Atlanta Falcons, the former fifth-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on March 29, 13 days after NFL free agency began. He played 77 games for the Falcons before becoming a Bengal, logging 244 total tackles and 11 interceptions.

Cornerback Anthony Brown, now a seven-year starter for the Dallas Cowboys, faced off against 12-year NFL veteran and seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown in the slot Friday night. While Brown fared well against the four-time All Pro receiver in the first quarter, the Tampa Bay offense quickly found a way to get the star involved in a dynamic offense.

Antonio Brown finished with five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Anthony Brown finished with a team-high 11 total tackles, six solo.

Three-year Boilermaker starter and fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes played his first professional snaps for the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions finished just 8 points behind the Niners, with quarterback Jared Goff finding himself unable to finish a potential game-tying drive after three straight incomplete passes.

Barnes finished with two tackles, one of them solo and in the game’s closing minutes. Safety Tracy Walker led the team in tackles with seven.

Ja’Whaun Bentley, the starter before Barnes from 2014-17, started off his fourth NFL season for the New England Patriots as a second-string linebacker behind Dont’a Hightower. As of halftime, the linebacker logged two tackles, both solo.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who took the NFL postseason by storm last year behind a dynamic Niners run game, managed to run for two snaps before going down with a knee injury. He is currently questionable to return, according to a post from Niners Nation.

The Niners find themselves with a slim running back room after the Mostert injury. With rookie Trey Sermon out after injuring his ankle in August, San Francisco will have to play with two running backs, who have a total of eight games of experience behind Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.