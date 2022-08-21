The Commodore’s lone tally came at 77 minutes from just outside the inner goal box off a fluid one-touch goal. Even with an uncontested penalty kick on goal with seven minutes left in the game, the Boilermakers couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the back of the net before the final horn sounded.

Purdue (1-1) picked up its first loss of the season to Vanderbilt (2-0) in a Sunday afternoon matchup, in which the scoreboard was bare except for the last 13 minutes.

“Little details really add up when you're playing against an athletic team like that,” head coach Drew Roff said. “You have to be sharp, and I felt like we kind of let them off the hook a couple of times.”

Both teams enjoyed dominant 3-0 wins in their season openers, although the Commodore’s defense utterly stifled the opponent's offense. Against Evansville, Vanderbilt kept the ball outside 30 yards of its goal for 88 of the 90 minutes and allowed the Purple Aces just a single shot the entire game.

Purdue wasn’t held shotless, but it took only nine shots compared to the opposition’s 15. Sophomore goalkeeper Sara Kile recorded six saves.

Roff acknowledged the shot disparity but didn’t pinpoint it as the main culprit for the Boilermaker’s defeat. In the Southern California game, Purdue trailed in shots but won the game 3-0.

“The (total shots) tell a little bit of story, but maybe not all the story,” Roff said. “It's certainly a statistic that we still would like to be ahead in. They did have some more looks than we did, there's no doubt about it. And that's what I look at as dangerous chances, and they didn't have a lot of them but they probably have more than we did, so that's something that I give them credit for.”

Purdue’s offense struggled to consistently mount attacks and “lacked a hunger for goal,” as Roff put it. The team needed to recognize where space was sooner and have less sloppy touches on offense in order to pose a more menacing threat to the Vanderbilt defense, he said.

“You know, they came with a good game plan,” Roff said. “They came with fresh legs, and they seem to just be a little bit more on the front foot today for whatever reason. We need more chances, better chances, and we'll fix (the issue).”

The Boilermakers will play again on Thursday against Kentucky in their first away game. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. and will not be broadcast.