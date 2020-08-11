In a Tuesday email message to supporters of Purdue sports, director of athletics Mike Bobinski announced the kickoff of a campaign to assist the department financially during the pandemic.
The “More Than A Game” campaign “is to help the athletics department navigate the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and positing all Boilermakers for future success,” the email said.
“When I came to Purdue, I saw promise and a university that was ready to win,” Bobinski wrote in the email. “We’ve been doing everything we can to be fiscally responsible in the face of the crisis … but now we need your help to keep it going.
“All the hard work we’ve put in to get here is now in jeopardy. The ‘More Than A Game’ campaign is critical to the future of Purdue Athletics.”
This new fund is hoping to overcome what is expected to be a $50 million shortfall.
“The ‘More Than A Game” campaign is the top priority for the John Purdue Clue and the department because it impacts so many people in the Purdue community,” Tim House, senior associate athletics director an assistant five president for development, wrote in the email. “Since COVID-19 became a reality earlier this year, I continue to be amazed and humbled by the support of everyone who calls themselves a Boilermaker. We need the support now more than ever.”
The email includes a YouTube video from Bobinski.
The 4-minute video includes messages from Bobinski; Emma Eillis, volleyball; Leroy Keyes, football alumnus; Tony and Kelly Trent, parents Tyler Purdue's Superfan who died in 2019; and Tanya Foster, director of learning services.