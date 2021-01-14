The Purdue Boilermakers have beaten the Indiana Hoosiers for the eight consecutive time in the schools' rivalry, surging to a 81-69 victory with a scoring barrage that the Hoosiers could not overcome Thursday night.

Head coach Matt Painter talked about the importance of winning on the road against good programs with a young team, saying he was proud of how hard his players worked and performed with only a couple of days to prepare.

The two star forwards on both teams – Indiana (8-6, 3-4 Big Ten) sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue (9-5, 4-3 Big Ten) junior forward Trevion Williams – were the story of the game. Both bigs were able to use their size and strength to bully smaller players in the paint, draw fouls and score points in the post.

Williams found consistency in the paint to give the Boilers 22 points on 60% shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds. Jackson-Davis was able to draw fouls in the paint to tally 25 points despite making only half of his 14 free throws.

Trevion Williams earned a double-double in the win against Indiana. @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/s6yz7iiexM — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 15, 2021

Both teams started off the half with back-and-forth scoring, with each side making every one of its first five shots from all across the floor. Each team's scoring streak was slowed down by a string of fouls on both the offensive and defensive sides of the floor.

Purdue's offense started the game with a multitude of made shots by several players, but its offense once again stagnated after Indiana contested a series of shots close to the basket.

The Boilers lost their consistency soon after, keeping them from pulling ahead of the Hoosiers. Purdue allowed many points to the Hoosiers from the free throw line, registering 14 personal fouls halfway through the second half.

Purdue was able to find its rhythm once again with a series of Williams' post-moves and a three-point shot from freshman guard Jaden Ivey.

Freshman guard Brandon Newman scored the last two free throws to secure the win and help the Boilers gain their eighth straight win over the Hoosiers.

The five Purdue freshmen that made the lineup continued to play an important role for the Boilers, giving the youngest team in the Big Ten scoring boosts and clutch plays when the veterans needed them most.

Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. spoke about the importance of scoring from the freshman guard pair in Newman and Ivey, saying he let both guards know that the team was going to need them to have a big night on both ends of the floor in Indiana.

Hunter agreed that both freshmen were able to rise to the challenge when the team needed them the most, saying they're both talented offensive players that you can rely on to make plays and score the ball.

While Williams felt that while this win has proven that Purdue can be competitive in the Big Ten if the players get their jobs on both sides of the floor done, he felt there was still some work to be done if the Boilers were to leave a lasting impression on the rest of the conference.

"We want to build off of this and keep going," Williams said. "We need to keep being locked in at practice and going over film, because our hard work pays off in games like these."

Tre came to play. 😳And apparently so did @BoilerBall: pic.twitter.com/TwwtqTpsaY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 15, 2021

Purdue looks to continue its Big Ten winning streak against Penn State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Indiana game ended a rare four-game road streak. Purdue finished 2-2 during that stretch, which included three of four teams being ranked.

🚂🔥 @BoilerBall hasn't lost to Indiana in 1,790 days pic.twitter.com/Eys4EavMQ2 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 15, 2021

Game Notes

• Williams led Purdue in scoring with 22 points, he was 9 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 9 from the line

• Purdue shot 65% from 3 (11 of 17). Indiana shot 17% (3 of 18)

• Three players accounted for 75% of Indiana's scoring – Jackson-Davis (25 points), Armaan Franklin (14) and Race Thompson (13)

• Both teams combined for 51 fouls and 60 free throws, Purdue was called for 24 fouls, Indiana had 27; Boilers were 20 of 31 from the line and IU was 16 of 29

• Indiana had 8 steals and 23 points off turnovers, Purdue had 3 steals and 9 points off turnovers

• The Boilermaker freshmen, playing in their first Indiana-Purdue series, combined for 35 points and a +/- of +31 in 90 minutes of play, they also had 16 rebounds

• Purdue won its fifth straight game in Assembly Hall, tied for the longest streak for any opponent EVER in Assembly Hall (Wisconsin won five straight in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013)

• Purdue improved to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten with an 81-69 win over Indiana on Thursday night in Bloomington

• Purdue now leads the all-time series with Indiana by a 123-89 margin

• The Boilermakers have won eight straight games against Indiana, the longest stretch for Purdue since a 9-game streak from 1929 to 1935, led by legend John Wooden

• Purdue has won 11 of the last 12 meetings and 16 of the last 21 meetings against Indiana

• Purdue has won back-to-back games in Assembly Hall by 12 points (74-62 in 2020; 81-69 in 2021). Thursday’s win ties for the second-largest margin of victory by Purdue in Assembly Hall (with last year) and marks the first time that Purdue has won consecutive games by double figures in Assembly Hall

• Purdue is 17-2 against in-state opponents since the start of the 2016-17 season

• Purdue closed out a four-game roadswing with a 2-2 record (losses to Rutgers and Illinois; wins over Michigan State and Indiana)

• Matt Painter won his 171st Big Ten game at Purdue, now just one victory behind Bo Ryan for ninth place on the conference's wins list in league games

• Purdue improved to 126-12 under Coach Painter when scoring at least 80 points

• Purdue has won back-to-back Big Ten road games for the first time since Feb. 19 to 23, 2019 (Indiana, Nebraska)

• Purdue shot 11-of-17 (.647) from long distance, just the second time since the 2010-11 season that Purdue shot over 64 percent from 3-point range, while making at least 11 triples (17-of-26 vs. Auburn; Nov. 23, 2016)

• Trevion Williams surpassed 500 career rebounds in the victory

• Trevion Williams recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. It marks his third 20-10 game of the season (8th most nationally) and fourth of his career

• Trevion Williams has scored in double-figures in nine straight games, averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game during that span

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report

Halftime report:

The Purdue Boilermakers are up against the Indiana Hoosiers 40-36 after an 8-0 run negated a double-digit Purdue lead.

Indiana freshman guard Trey Galloway took the place of sophomore guard Armaan Franklin in the starting lineup while Franklin deals with an ankle injury he suffered on Jan. 4 against Maryland.

Franklin has logged 14 minutes and scored 8 points so far.

Purdue (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten) came out with a strong start offensively, hitting six of its first eight shots to put the Boilers up by 5 against the Hoosiers (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten).

Freshman guard Brandon Newman and junior guard Sasha Stefanovic allowed Purdue's offense to stretch the floor and work against the Hoosier defense from multiple dimensions, and making all three of their three-point attempts with 14:02 in the half.

While the Boilers had found their stride offensively, issues with offensive rebounding initially kept them from taking a significant lead against the Hoosiers, with Indiana scoring six of its 10 points off second-chance points while grabbing four offensive rebounds.

Purdue's consistency on offense continued throughout the first half, with a flurry of three-point shots from a multitude of guards on the Boiler offense giving Purdue a 11-point lead toward the end of the half.

Most of the Boiler's consistency came from the guards finding open shooters all over the three-point line, shooting 78% from three while dishing nine assists on 24 shots.

Despite continuing to stay consistent on offense, miscues on offense and a series of fouls on key Purdue contributors burnt out the Boiler's hot streak and shrank the lead to just six with 3:37 left on the clock.

The cold spell continued to affect the Boilers for the rest of the half, turning a once significant lead into a 4-point deficit by the time the clock expired.

Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr, junior guard Sasha Stefanovic and freshman guard Jaden Ivey lead the team in scoring with 8 points.