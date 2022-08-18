The Purdue cross country team’s 2022 schedule has been released and features eight meets beginning in September and ending in November.

The eight-meet schedule includes five regular-season competitions before a three-race postseason. The Boilermakers will compete in Indiana four times, Oklahoma twice and in Illinois and Michigan once.

The 2022 season begins Sept. 2 at the Valparaiso Open in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Two weeks later, the Boilermakers will make the first of two trips to Terre Haute, Indiana, for the John McNichols Invitational, hosted by Indiana State on Sept. 17.

The Boilermakers will finish the month at Notre Dame at the Joe Piane Invitational on Sept. 30.

Purdue travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Oct. 15 for the Weis Crockett Invitational hosted by Oklahoma State. The meet gives Purdue the chance to preview the course for this year’s NCAA Cross Country Championships.

The regular season concludes one week later in Champaign, Illinois, at the Illini Open on Oct. 21.

The postseason begins with the Big Ten Cross Country Championships Oct. 28. Michigan hosts this year’s conference championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Purdue returns to Terre Haute Nov. 11 for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional. The NCAA Cross Country Championships are set for one week later in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Nov. 19.

The indoor and outdoor track and field seasons will take place December to March and March to June, respectively, with schedules being announced at a later date.