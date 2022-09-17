Purdue volleyball remains undefeated at home, outing Ball State in three sets Saturday evening and picking up its third sweep in a row.

The third and final set was a back-and-forth battle. Teams took turns serving, and trading 1-point leads until the Boilermakers (9-1) finally mounted two consecutive attacks in the form of an Eva Hudson kill and block respectively, ending the set and match against Ball State (8-3).

Purdue got off to a quick start and took the first set 25-11. Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin successfully rejected three straight kills at the net, electrifying the crowd and fueling the Boilers' dominant run.

Head coach Dave Shondell said the middle blocker position was one of the areas Purdue could've been better at Saturday. He said the issue wasn't that Colvin or fifth-year Hannah Clayton had "left the match mentally," emphasizing again that they're two of the Boilermakers' best competitiors.

"We've got two different middles (playing today)," Shondell, said. "(Colvin), touches about 10-7, Clayton touches about 10-2 and we're setting them the same ball (at the same height).

So (Clayton) is trying her best to reach the ball, but is forced to tip it over, and (Ball State) is too good (for that), they're they're too solid and disciplined defensively."

Hudson led the way in kills once again with 16, supported by senior pin hitters Emma Ellis and Madeline Koch, who Shondell said he thought were "the best players tonight."

Ellis and Koch each had nine kills, hitting .300 and .412 respectively. Combined, they contributed six blocks to the team's 14, something Ball State only had two of.

"(I was) certainly pleased with the way that (Purdue) fought and battled in those those two games," Shondell said. "(I was) not pleased with the way we played during the heart of those particular sets (2 and 3).