Over 70 years removed from Indiana University’s campus, a persisting presence in the West Lafayette community doesn’t seem to mind being the only one wearing red and white all the time.

Clarence Bauer, 97, unapologetically displays his IU gear most days of the week amidst the black and gold proudly and without reservation.

On Tuesday, he and his 90-year-old wife celebrate 70 years of marriage, despite her being a closeted Purdue fan. Elmira Bauer said she would’ve attended Purdue if she had the opportunity, and she whispered out of her husband’s earshot that she’ll always pull for the Boilermakers.

She said Clarence has a large IU flag hanging in their front window. She’s been tempted to put up a Purdue flag next to it “many, many times,” but never has.

“Purdue has an interesting, how should I say it — sub-IU personality,” Clarence said. “In other words, if IU doesn’t win, I’d be just as happy that Purdue is winning, just not when they’re playing each other.”

Of their seven children, none went to Indiana, but Clarence managed to convert all three of his boys into Hoosier fans. Three of his four daughters however, picked out Purdue for their post-high school plans.

“I made my wife write the checks,” he said.

Fortunately for Clarence, two of his grandchildren are IU graduates, but he still lost four of them to the Boilermakers. He and Elmira have 20 great grandkids between the ages of 20 to 40 and 24 great great grandkids ranging from 6 months to 25 years.

His road to Bloomington

Clarence joined the Navy right out of high school towards the end of World War II in 1943. He was still 17 and needed his father’s signature to enlist. Neither of his parents were alive by the time he was out of the military.

He started in Pensacola, Florida, teaching gunnery and in charge of aircraft ammunition as an aviation ordnanceman. After some time, he told his lieutenant he felt like “he was missing the war” and wound up stationed in Panama protecting the canal locks from U-boat attacks.

He was discharged two and half years later at 19 and made use of the GI bill right away, taking classes at IU Kokomo to be an attorney. At that time, the university didn’t allow students to complete degrees at its regional campuses.

So Clarence moved to Bloomington, Indiana, where he stayed for the next three semesters, wrapping up a general business degree for the cost of $65 a month. He found his best subject to be accounting, so that’s what he went with.

He moved to Evansville, where he met his wife before starting with the Chrysler Corporation in 1953.

“I ended up in Evansville, Indiana, as the result of being invited by a girl to see if we could develop,” Clarence said. “Anyway, we did not develop, and one evening I went to a meeting (at the church). My wife was at that meeting, and we kind of walked and talked afterwards — that was the beginning.”

Coming to Purdue territory

The two moved to Lafayette in 1960, when Clarence took a job with National Homes. He said some years he’d get football season tickets from the company. He was never much of a fan of tailgating, at Purdue or IU, preferring just to go to the game.

At games, Clarence makes sure he’s wearing his Hoosier garb and is typically a reserved fan. He prefers to garner attention from the Boilermakers surrounding him at games and said he’s never been given a hard time in a serious manner.

Around the same time he retired from Central Catholic as a substitute teacher, Bauer switched parishes and decided to start attending mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church near Purdue’s campus. He said he’d get to know the regular attendees and liked starting conversations with students sitting alone to “make them feel at home.”

He said the atmosphere of having all the students on campus is what makes St. Tom’s important to him, and that he finds sticking out as the lone IU fan to be fun. He’s always enjoyed the rivalry, but isn’t particularly looking forward to the Oaken Bucket this year.

When asked if he thought the Hoosiers have a chance to win that weekend, he said “maybe in basketball,” given the team plays Jackson State on Friday.

“I bet there are some high school teams in the United States that could beat IU (in football).”

He said what he’s really hoping for is his team to win a National Championship in basketball this season, common ground he can find with any Purdue student.