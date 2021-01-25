The University of Michigan has paused all athletic events and activities due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 strain within the department, according to local reporting.

The strain, known as the “U.K. variant” of the coronavirus, has been estimated to be 50% more transmissible by epidemiologists, but not measurably more severe.

The Michigan Daily, the university’s campus newspaper, broke the news Saturday night. The paper reported “five confirmed cases of the new variant, with 15 more presumed positives throughout the athletic department.”

“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff and to the student-athletes at other schools,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

The announcement came 24 hours after Michigan’s men’s basketball team played Purdue in Mackey Arena. The women’s team was set to host the Boilermakers in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sunday afternoon, but the game was postponed late Saturday night.

This is not Michigan’s first COVID-19 scare of the weekend. Hours before the men’s game, Purdue announced junior guard Sasha Stefanovic would miss the next three games after he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Many social media users questioned if the game should be played given the revelation, but head coach Matt Painter said the Wolverines had been made fully aware of the situation before traveling for the game.

“Michigan wanted our whole team to take a PCR to make sure everything was good, which we honored,” Painter said after the game. “We were all negative on that PCR.”

Michigan’s cases appear to be unrelated to Stefanovic testing positive. The originator was a Michigan student-athlete returning from travel to Britain at the beginning of the semester, per the Daily’s reporting.

The paper also cited a Detroit Free Press reporter who said none of the cases are on the basketball teams. This does not eliminate the possibility of transmission between the universities; conclusive information has not been released.

“The news of Michigan has no impact on our programs,” a Purdue Athletics spokesperson confirmed Sunday afternoon. The department has said student-athletes are tested daily for COVID-19, and an update on COVID-19 infections within Athletics is expected to arrive this afternoon.