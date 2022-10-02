Members of the volleyball team have repeatedly said how much they love the support of the Boiler Block Party and the energy they bring, both at home and on the road.

The devoted student section showed its support for the Boilermakers in Illinois on Friday and welcomed them home to a sold-out Holloway Gymnasium crowd.

“I love the Boiler Block (Party),” sophomore middle-blocker Lourdes Myers said. “They’re amazing, they keep the energy going and keep the enthusiasm on the court. It’s really fun hearing them out there.”

The fan support helps the team at a pivotal point in the season, head coach Dave Shondell said, and has had an impact on its success so far this season.

“I told (the Block Party) they would be the difference-makers (against Illinois), and they were,” Shondell said Friday night on Twitter.

Purdue (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten) had a weekend full of exciting play, including Friday’s events against Illinois (7-6, 2-1 Big Ten) followed by a home game Sunday against Rutgers (7-9, 1-3 Big Ten).

The Boilers showed off some of the younger players on their lineup against the Scarlet Knights. With a majority-underclassmen starting lineup, senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn and fifth-year middle blocker Hannah Clayton cheered on the team from the sideline.

Points in the first set rocketed back and forth between the two, fighting for each kill to add to their team’s scoreboard. Fifth-year Grace Balensiefer got the final kill to end the first set.

The second got off to a rough start for Purdue with Rutgers showing off its offensive serving skills, pulling away with a slight lead. Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson’s six kills created a Boiler lead and put them up 2-0 in the match.

Despite the sweep, Rutgers managed to keep the first two sets close. For a stretch in the second set, the Scarlet Knights repeatedly fired angle shots from the outside, typically directed towards Hudson, and many of which successfully found the floor.

“Until you start blocking people, (teams are) not going to be afraid of anything,” Shondell said. “This was not a good blocking performance by us this afternoon.”

In the third and final set, Purdue sealed the deal with a final set score of 25-13.

Shondell said he was glad Rutgers came out and gave resistance in the early sets.

“It doesn’t help you to go through somebody like a hot knife through butter,” he said.

Friday’s match was met with the same resistance, but the Boilers pulled through after a five-set thriller against Illinois. The match came down to the final set, in which Purdue trailed by 4 points in the beginning.

The Boilers’ left Champaign with their Big Ten record unscathed despite a close, well-fought game by Illinois, with memorable offensive kills out-performing Purdue’s offense in each set.

Near the end of the fifth set, the Boilers ran a two-setter offense. Junior setter Megan Renner brought 14 assists out of the game, while Hudson earned a carrer-high 24 kills and 17 digs.

Sophomore Raven Colvin was on fire in the middle front of the court the entire game with 11 kills and one ace during the game, showing the power of her 6-foot-1 frame and the potential she has.

The Boilermaker train continues chugging along in a so-far-undefeated Big Ten season, while the team continues to gain both momentum and confidence.