The Boilermakers concluded week two of fully padded practice with a scrimmage on Saturday morning. After running 100 plays, head coach Jeff Brohm said he thought the team showed good effort. With the season opener just weeks away, pieces of the 2020 team are coming together. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Brohm’s post scrimmage press conference:

The quarterback race is narrowing

Sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer and junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell are clear front-runners to lead the Boilermaker offense. Transfer junior quarterback Austin Burton is not out of consideration yet, but his lack of experience in the offensive scheme gives Plummer and O’Connell a boost.

“They all have different strengths,” Brohm said. “(Plummer and O’Connell) have been fairly consistent.”

Each player’s athleticism has been closely evaluated, Brohm said. He said O’Connell can “really spin it,” referring to his tight spiral, and that he can move the ball down field with his powerful arm. He said Plummer has more playmaking ability outside the pocket, and Burton is more athletic than both of them.

Brohm said he wants a starter come game time, but that the team is open to playing all three until one steps up.

“That’s not the thing we’re shooting to do,” he said. “All three guys can play. We’ll try to get one starter and go out and play.”

Being cautious before game time

Fall camp has not come without trouble.

Fifth-year wideout Jackson Anthrop recently had surgery after an injury to his shoulder. Brohm expects him to be out until the middle of the season. Taking it slow and maintaining the health of key players is a point of emphasis as the season draws closer, Brohm said.

“You have to be cautious going into it,” he said. “We can coach all we want, but if we don’t have key guys at their spots, the job will be much tougher.”

New players are stepping up

With the arrival of freshmen and transfer players, the Boilermakers have depth across the field. Transfer linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell, freshman wideout Maliq Carr and freshman offensive lineman Gus Hartwig have all been fitting into their respective units.

Brohm noted the defensive side has stood out to the coaching staff, and the experience the Boilermakers have could provide a leg up in tough situations.

“We’ve got some more veterans. That’s both the first and second team,” Brohm said. “We should be able to rotate and utilize guys in certain situations.”