Purdue volleyball returns to West Lafayette after a two-game sweep in Michigan, ready to take on two experienced and competitive Big Ten teams.

The No. 15 Boilers (18-6, 9-5 Big Ten) will face off against the No. 6 Buckeyes (17-5, 13-1 Big Ten) Thursday night, followed by a matchup against the No. 16 Nittany Lions (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) Saturday night in Holloway Gymnasium.

Despite the tough competition, the Boilermakers are feeling confident after dominating in two 3-1 wins against Michigan State and Michigan this past weekend.

On offense, seniors Maddy Chinn and Emma Ellis each posted 13 kills in individual games this weekend – a career-best for Chinn.

Defense was led by junior libero Maddie Schermerhorn who earned 28 digs in the match against Michigan. She earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, her second this season.

“Our senior class is really leading this team right now,” head coach Dave Shondell said in a press conference Monday afternoon. He said he told the team to “look at how much development they’ve made in the past two to three weeks and what they’re doing for this program, it’s going to help us get into the NCAA tournament.”

It wasn’t just seniors who shined, sophomore Raven Colvin, one of the two returning starters from last season, set the Purdue four-set match record with an errorless .696 attack percentage against Michigan State. After another successful weekend, freshman Eva Hudson earned her sixth Big Ten Freshman of the Week, her ninth conference award this season.

Megan Renner was an asset behind the net, tying a Big Ten season-high record with 42 assists against both Michigan teams. The junior setter has been getting the nod to run the offense recently over Grace Balensiefer. The fifth-year setter played one set against Michigan State and none on Sunday.

Looking ahead, toward the Buckeyes, “they have all the pieces and the experience to be one of the best teams in the league,” Shondell said.

The Buckeyes’ only losses have been against top-ranked teams, including two against No. 1-ranked Texas at the beginning of the season.

After their win against Michigan last week, the Buckeyes’ senior setter Mac Podraza claimed the Big Ten Setter of the Week award for the fourth time this season.

The soldout match against the Buckeyes begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in Holloway Gymnasium for Military Appreciation Day and can be streamed on Big Ten+.

Then Purdue will take on the Nittany Lions Saturday at 8 p.m. for the Boilermaker Blackout game, which can be watched on the Big Ten Network.