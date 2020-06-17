The family of the late former athletics director will hold a private Mass and plans to have a public celebration of life at a later date once larger gatherings are safe.
Morgan Burke, 68, died on June 15 after a year-long battle with amyloidosis, according to an obituary posted on Wednesday. Soller-Baker Funeral Homes of Lafayette is handling the arrangements.
Burke, a swimmer for Purdue in the early-70s, received a bachelor’s degree from Purdue in 1973 in industrial management and a master’s in 1975 in industrial relations. He also earned a law degree from John Marshall in 1980.
He spent 18 years working for Inland Steel Co. He served as Purdue’s athletic director from 1993 until he retired in 2016.
In loving memory of Morgan Burke. pic.twitter.com/QWiN7MU1WZ— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) June 16, 2020
He married his wife, Kate, in 1973. She survives as do the couple three children – Joyce, Morgan Jr. and Patrick – as well as three grandchildren and two sisters.
The family asks kindly that any donations be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation or to the Morgan & Kate Burke Athletic Scholarship through the Purdue Foundation.