Former Purdue volleyball player Annie Drews was selected to USA Volleyball's 12-woman roster to compete for the U.S. indoor volleyball team at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Drews, from Elkhart, Indiana, is the first in Purdue volleyball program history to be selected for this prestigious honor, according to a Purdue news release Monday.
The opposite will wear the No. 11 jersey, which she has worn as a member of the U.S. national team since 2017. Currently, the U.S. Women's National Team is No. 1 in the world and is in pursuit of its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title in Rimini, Italy.
The 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to begin on July 23 with the Opening Ceremony. The women's volleyball tournament will begin on July 24.
Since graduating from Purdue with a degree in hospitality and tourism management, Drews was named the 2019 USAV Female Indoor Player of the Year, 2019 FIVB Best Opposite, 2019 FIVB Most Valuable Player, in addition to earning multiple team medals (three gold, one silver and a bronze) in the FIVB world stage.
Drews is one of eight women on the 12-woman roster to come from a Big Ten institution.