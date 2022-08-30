Freshman defender Eva Hudson is both the Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week after tallying 47 kills in 10 sets over the weekend.
Hudson is the first Boilermaker in program history to receive both honors in the same week.
In her first three collegiate games, Hudson helped Purdue to a 3-0 start and a tournament title at the Tennessee Classic, of which she was named MVP.
Hudson led the Big Ten in kills per set and points per set. In her first collegiate match, Hudson notched 18 kills against Bowling Green – the most kills by a freshman since All-American Grace Cleveland in 2018.
In the second match, Hudson recorded 12 kills against Loyola Chicago and that night had 17 kills against Tennessee.
Purdue returns to Holloway this weekend for the Reamer Club Xtra Special tournament, playing in three matches over two days.
The team will play at Bradley 10 a.m. and Utah at 6:30 p.m on Friday. The Boilermakers take on Milwaukee Saturday at 3 p.m.