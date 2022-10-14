No. 9 Purdue volleyball was given a run for its money by Indiana, which took the conference-rivalry match to five sets on Friday night.

The Boilermakers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) needed all five to pull off the win against the Hoosiers (9-10, 2-5 Big Ten) and get back in the win column following their most recent loss to No. 5 Wisconsin.

“We're not the only team that sits around and prepares for people,” Shondell said. “Indiana did a very nice job of preparing for us and understood our tendencies and what we'd like to do.”

Purdue started off the match with a set-one loss. Indiana served tough from the jump and managed to take the Boilers out-of-system a few times.

Head coach Dave Shondell said Indiana’s serve hurt the team early, but as the match went on, the Hoosiers’ serving intensity started to fall off, allowing the Boilers to handle the ball better.

Friday’s match saw junior Megan Renner record 41 assists, playing the most in a match since just before the conference season got underway in the middle of September. Fifth-year setter Grace Balensiefer didn’t play the last three sets, rotating out for the last time in the second set.

Purdue evened out the match score after the second, finally capitalizing on Eva Hudson’s attacks. The freshman outside hitter recorded a 0.83 clip in the first set and had a couple early attacking errors in the second, making matters worse.

“(Hudson) needed to get out, sit down and take a breath. When you're on the floor all the time, you don't get a chance to do that, and this was a big match for her,” Shondell said. “She was a little tight early, but when she came out and came back in, she was brilliant.”

Eventually, Hudson’s shots started finding the floor, and Purdue was able to close out the second set 25-22. In the meantime, Emma Ellis found her way through Indiana’s block to keep her team in the match, ending the night with a season-high 14.

“(Ellis) kept us in the match early,” Shondell said about the senior outside hitter, “without her we were in trouble.”

He said Madeline Koch started the match well and was another reason besides Ellis that Purdue was able to stay competitive early. The senior outside hitter recorded six kills on seven attack errors. Shondell said he wasn’t sure exactly why she had a tough time in the later sets.

Purdue returns to the floor Sunday at 1 p.m. when it takes on Maryland back home in Holloway.