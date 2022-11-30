Despite shooting 11 for 28 from the field and 3 for 10 from 3-point range, the Boilermakers have held onto the lead in Tallahassee.
Purdue (6-0) leads Florida State (1-7) 34-32 at the end of the first half.
It started out as a low-scoring affair as neither team reached double digits until the 11:50 when a Zach Edey layup put the Boilers up 11-9. The Boilermakers had a tough time getting the junior center the ball early on as that was his first field goal of the night.
Edey did start to heat up after that point as he finished the half 6 for 8 from the field with 15 points. Edey led both teams in scoring.
Purdue has also bested Florida State on the boards as the Boilermakers have out rebounded the Seminoles 25 to 15. Leading the way for Purdue was Edey and freshman guard Braden Smith with 5 each.
The Boilers struggled with turnovers, turning the ball over 8 times. Along with the turnovers, they also had two technical fouls.
Despite that, the Seminoles were only able to score 4 points off of the turnovers.
Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. led his team scoring with 16 points and was 3 for 4 from beyond the three point line.