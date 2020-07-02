Purdue's women volleyball team announced it would postpone the renewal of season tickets for the upcoming season in a tweet posted Thursday afternoon.
"Until we have finalized details for the upcoming season, which continue to evolve due to the impact of COVID-19," the post reads, "we are postponing the upcoming season ticket renewal, originally scheduled for July 6, until we have more solidified information."
Assistant Strategic Communications Director Rachel Coe confirmed the announcement later Thursday afternoon.
"Purdue volleyball," she said, "like the Big Ten Conference and NCAA, are monitoring the evolving impact of COVID-19. We are preparing for a multitude of scenarios, however until there is more solidified information for the upcoming season, we are postponing the original launch date of July 6 for ticket sales. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans remains our top priority."