After Kentucky’s two-goal blitz just 14 minutes into the contest, Purdue was unable to make up the difference.

The Boilermakers (1-2) lost to the Wildcats (3-0) 2-1 in a game where all three goals were scored in the first 16 minutes of the match.

Kentucky started off hot, taking less than three minutes to score the first goal.

The Wildcats struck again at the 14-minute mark with a shot from outside the striker’s box that hit the bottom left corner of the goal.

The Boilers did not relent and scored just a minute and a half after Kentucky. Fifth-year midfielder Sydney Duarte scored off of a header from right in front of the goal. Freshman defender Sabrina Blount assisted the goal with a well-placed corner kick.

Head coach Drew Roff sent another goalkeeper to the substitution line after sophomore Sara Kile let the second goal through. Roff apparently decided against replacing Kile and called the substitute back to the bench.

Kile did not give up any more goals, but the offense was unable to make up the difference.

Freshman forward Kayla Budish barely missed a shot over the crossbar that would have tied the game in the 19th minute. The play was set up by a pass that allowed Budish to use her speed to get past the Kentucky defenders.

The Purdue defense was tested often in the second half, fending off two corner kicks, eight shots and several counterattacks and crosses.

The offense, on the other hand, struggled to find openings, only getting its first shot of the second half at the 75-minute mark.

Budish had an opportunity to score with three minutes left in the game. It was just the goalkeeper standing between her and the goal, but the Kentucky goalkeeper knocked the shot just out of the path of the goal, preserving the Wildcats’ lead.

The Boilers couldn’t capitalize on the subsequent corner kick and lost possession, which they never regained, to a handball penalty.

Purdue returns to their home field Sunday to face Miami (Ohio) at 1 p.m. Admission is free, as it is for all regular-season home games at Folk Field.