It was another tale of two halves for Purdue basketball on Christmas Day, as the team took on Maryland in Mackey Arena.

The game gave the Boilers (7-3, 2-1 Big Ten) a much-needed conference win after the double-digit loss to Iowa Tuesday night, beating the Terps, 73-70, on Friday.

Going into the half up 13, the Boilermakers could do no wrong. The team had committed three turnovers, was shooting 41.9% from the field and was making more than half of its 3-point attempts. Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. had already broken double-digit points, and redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis was leading the teams' rebounding with five grabs.

The second half began to unravel for the Boilers from the get-go. A four-and-a-half minute scoring drought, three Boilermakers entering foul trouble and seven more turnovers combined to help Maryland slash its deficit to a tie during the second half.

The Boilers consistently fought back, but never got the lead back up into double digits for the rest of the game. Freshman guard Jaden Ivey hit a pair of 3s in the middle of the half to extend the lead back to 7 points to give Purdue some breathing room, but going into the last minute, the game was tied at 70.

Hunter gave Purdue the lead back, 72-70, on a layup with 38 seconds left. Maryland had 2 chances to tie the game late. First, Daryll Morsell drove the baseline for a potential game-tying jumper with 19 seconds left, but he was fouled by Brandon Newman. Morsell missed both free throws and Trevion Williams grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made 1 of 2 at the line.

Then the Terps' Eric Ayala missed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left. Hunter Jr. secured the board with 4 seconds left and was fouled. Hunter missed both his free throw attempts, but after grabbing the rebound Maryland was unable to get a shot off to tie the game one last time.

Trading fouls and out-of-bound plays, the teams fought for control of the ball over the last 60 seconds, until free throws from Trevion Williams sealed the game for the Boilers.

It was not a pretty game from the line for either team, but both teams hit 3s with some regularity.

Maryland was as a dismal 10 of 21 from the line – including 0 of 2 at a key point. With Maryland trailing by 2, 72-70, Darryl Morsell was fouled going to the basket. He missed both free throws. Purdue's Williams grabbed the rebound with 18 seconds left and he made 1 of 2 giving the Terps another chance to tie the game. This time Eric Ayala missed a 3 with 6 seconds left. Hunter grabbed the board for Purdue with 2 seconds left and was fouled. He missed both his shots.

Maryland grabbed the rebound, but could not get off a shot before the final horn.

While Maryland was shooting less than 50% from the line, Purdue was only 11 of 17. Both teams hit 10 3-pointers. The Terps were 10 of 28 while Purdue was 10 of 22.

Purdue controlled the boards, winning that battle 41-31, but lost turnovers 10-5.

Williams, who was called for a foul in the first minute of the game, was limited in his time on the floor. He played 16:24 of the 40 minutes. Zach Edey played 18:21 and had 6 points in 7 rebounds.

Purdue was led by Newman's 17 points. He was 7 of 11 from the field – including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Also in double figures were Hunter Jr. (16 points), Ivey (11) and Williams (10). Maryland had four players in double-digit scoring, too. Donta Scott led them with 15 points. Others included Aaron Wiggins (14 points), Ayala (13) and Morsell (10).

The team returns to the court Tuesday to face No. 11 Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) in New Jersey. The game will tip off at 7 p.m., broadcast on Fox Sports 1.