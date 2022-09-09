A complete momentum shift and a controversial call were not in Purdue’s favor as they suffered their first loss of the season 0-3 against No. 4 Louisville in game one of the Louisville Invitational.

After the No. 9 Boilermakers (6-1) led 24-18, a Cardinal (6-1) surge ensued, tying the game at 24 late in the third set. However, a ‘no touch’ call by the referee sealed the victory for Louisville as they took the set 27-25 sweeping Purdue in front of a home crowd

Friday’s matchup against the tournament hosts marked the first ranked challenge the Boilers had been faced with this year. The Boilermakers’ No. 9 ranking came into jeopardy for the first time this season, after having their six-game win streak snapped on the road.

Down two sets, Purdue would need a reverse sweep to keep their undefeated season alive.

The third set began just like the second with each team trading points and every point being a scrappy battle. Purdue’s lead of two points was the largest in the set until it was 17-14 Purdue.

Purdue tried to keep their run going, extending the gap to 24-18, but a subsequent 7-1 Cardinal run bore too much for the Boilermakers to handle as they fell in the third set 27-25.

Hudson ended her match with 17 kills, Ellis racked up a season high of 10, and Colvin came away with 8.

The first set opened as a battle of 3-0 scoring runs. before the Cardinals went on a streak to go up 12-6, forcing the Boilermakers to take an early timeout.

A 5-point run by Purdue helped the Boilermakers get back into the match, but just when they looked poised to make another run at the lead, Louisville proceeded to take the next six points, resulting in a commanding 8-point lead in the first set.

The Cardinals took set one 25-18 with three of their players getting 3 or more kills. For Purdue, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the team with 7 kills and three other Boilermakers hit 2 kills, tied for second in the set.

With neither team maintaining more than a 3-point lead, the second set was a back-and-forth battle.

However, the Cardinals took set two 25-20 to secure a 2-setlead over the Boilermakers. Hudson still led Purdue with 12 total kills and a serving ace. Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin also made a scoring impact for Purdue with 5 kills. With just 14 kills all season coming into this game, senior outside hitter Emma Ellis also got 5 kills in set 2 for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers will face Xavier (5-2)in Louisville tomorrow. The match will begin at 4 pm and will be aired on Flovolleyball.