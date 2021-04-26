Sunday marked possibly one of the quietest race days in the Grand Prix’s recent history after the 64th rendition of the event was postponed by a day for fear of rain.

At 2 p.m., Chauncey Village was filled with shoppers, soon-to-be graduates taking pictures and families touring campus. Harry’s Chocolate Shop was the only bar with a line. Even then, there were only five people in that line, and two said they weren’t students.

Grand Prix week is famous for the parties and day drinking it entails, but fraternity lawns were empty on Sunday afternoon except for a man mowing Pi Kappa Phi’s lawn.

Local police have reported steady declines in alcohol-related incidents and arrests for the past several years, but this year stands out, Lt. Eric Greenberg of the Purdue University Police Department said.

Two minor-consumption arrests outside of Owen Residence Hall and one cite-and-release marijuana charge at Tarkington Residence Hall were recorded Saturday night, Greenberg said. Even with the OWI arrest made on Friday, he said there was considerably less criminal activity surrounding this Grand Prix week than those in the past.

There was more activity at Chauncey Village bars on Saturday, however, the day before the race. The race was originally scheduled for Saturday until being postponed to Sunday because of the rainy forecast.

Breakfast Clubbers took to State Street to celebrate the Grand Prix Saturday morning, despite the postponement. Students in animal onesies, Storm Trooper attire, brightly colored robes and the like returned to Chauncey Village, as if it were any other athletics weekend.

Christian Vasquez, a senior in the College of Engineering, talked to The Exponent when he was about three spots away from getting into Harry’s after waiting in line for 45 minutes. He said this was his first time participating in Breakfast Club since COVID-19 began.

While he said he was slightly concerned about the risk of COVID-19 in crowded bars, he felt more comfortable participating this weekend than when some held a costume-less Breakfast Club before the first football game last semester. The spread of the virus was significantly more pronounced in the county then, and a whole academic year loomed.