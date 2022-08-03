Purdue Athletics selected men’s golf coach Rob Bradley to take over as director of golf operations on Monday.
The position was vacant following the retirement of Devon Brouse, who has coached both the men’s and women’s teams during his 25 years with Purdue and is the only coach in history to be inducted to both men’s and women’s collegiate golf coaching halls of fame.
Like his predecessor, Bradley will remain the head men’s golf coach while holding his position as Purdue’s director of golf.
"I am honored to move into the new role as director of golf at Purdue,” Bradley said. “It's exciting to be able to work alongside coach Byrd and the rest of the staff. We are creating an atmosphere that will give both of our teams the resources to take their games to the next level."
Bradley has been with Purdue for 10 years, in which time he’s secured a Big Ten Title, made three NCAA Championship appearances and produced several All-Conference athletes.
Zack Byrd was named the head women’s golf coach in June. Known as one of the top recruiters in the country, Byrd boasts four successful years at Ole Miss, including an NCAA National Title in 2021.
The women’s team placed 12th in the NCAA championships in May after making it out of a difficult round at Regionals in Stanford. The team looks to retain many of those players and has already secured the top transfer in the nation, Momo Sugiyama from the University of Hawaii, courtesy of Byrd.