Purdue soccer is in the midst of a scoring drought, and its Thursday opponent is stingy when it comes to scoring.

On the heels of a disappointing West Coast road trip the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) are gearing up to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2-1) at Folk Field.

This clash came for the Boilermakers, which saw them endure back-to-back defeats. They experienced a 4-0 loss at the hands of the No. 19 USC, and then they lost 3-0 against Colorado.

The recent defensive struggles Purdue has experienced have prompted discussions of adopting a different formation for this upcoming game, shifting to a defensive focus.

Junior midfielder Callie Ingram expressed the team's determination, stating that everyone is "ready to get a win" and looking to put their previous setbacks behind them.

“These past couple of games we have played good teams,” Ingram said. “But we're really excited to just show what we can do and get a couple of points.”

Purdue faces a challenge against TCU. Despite the Horned Frogs' 2-2-1 record, their only losses this season have been against powerhouse opponents No. 2 Florida State and No. 6 Penn State.

The Horned Frogs have yet to concede a goal to any unranked opponents.

Purdue has shown offensive potential early in the season, scoring 12 goals against Iona and Valparaiso. But against power conference opponents, the Boilers have yet to find the back of the net.

The defensive record for TCU presents a test for Purdue as they aim to break free of their scoreless streak.

The Boilermakers have already tasted defeat against a Big 12 opponent earlier in the season, losing to UCF in their home opener.

Contrary to TCU’s strong defense, its attack is lacking. The Frogs have only scored two goals in five games this season.

After giving up seven goals on its west coast road trip, the Boilermakers may finally get a break on defense. On top of each teams’ opposing strengths, the Boilers’s formation tweak will likely keep this matchup low scoring.

The game will be played at Folk Field at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.