About 95% of the Purdue football team is likely to be vaccinated, head coach Jeff Brohm said in a Monday press conference.
"There's still just a few (unvaccinated staff and players)," Brohm said. "But other than that, we've got a very, very high percentage of players and staff."
The university at-large announced Thursday that 80% of its students, faculty and staff had been vaccinated, a significant increase from its 60% student and 66% faculty rate announced in mid-July.
College of Pharmacy Dean Eric Barker said he expected Purdue's rates to push past 70% once the fall semester started in a late July interview, a goal it exceeded despite foregoing a mandate for the vaccine.
“Our vaccination rates are at a good number,” Barker said in a July interview. “They’ll continue to go up from there.”
During Big Ten Media Days in mid-July, Brohm said he hoped to have 90% of the team vaccinated by the end of the month.
As of Monday, Purdue football is one of the highest-vaccinated groups on Purdue's campus. One week into classes, Purdue announced 90% of faculty, 87% of students in University residences and 75% of staff members have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
Tippecanoe County has also seen a rise in vaccination rates: 49.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 53.2% has at least one dose.