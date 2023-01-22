Purdue’s efforts came up short twice in Saturday’s dual meet against both of its in-state rival’s top-10 ranked swimming and diving teams.

The women took first in three of their 16 events while the men collected only silver and bronze. Combined, the Boilermakers totalled eight events with consecutive 2-3 finishes.

Maggie Love led a 2-3 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke before claiming a victory in the 200-yard individual medley later in the meet. The sophomore is yet to lose a 200 IM event this season and has finished second or better in breaststroke through all seven outings.

The team’s best consecutive placing on Saturday came in the women’s 10-meter platform event, which featured a 1-2-3-4 finish that barred Indiana from a total sweep of the diving events. Freshman Daryn Wright picked up her sixth event win on the season just ahead of fifth-year Maggie Merriman, who competed only on the 10-meter platform against IU.

“We have a really special team, and it's something I'm so proud of,” Merriman said. “We like to dominate, and so it's always fun to go out there (after) we train every day and put in the hard work. To see it go down in competition is really exciting, and we all push each other to be our best.”

On the other side of a wall of volunteer timekeepers separating the deck between the two pools,

Kate Beavon was locked in a close race between the Hoosiers’ Maggie Wallace for all 10 minutes of the 1000-yard freestyle.

Beavon won by less than a second, but the top-two finishers were almost 20 seconds ahead of third at the end of the 40-lap endurance test.

“I have to zone-out and try not to look at the lap count every time because it kind of stresses me out,” Beavon said. “I like to focus more on if there's someone around me if I can stay up with.”

The senior distance swimmer said she prefers keeping her own pace with nobody around her, but doesn’t mind the extra push that comes with having competition right on her tail.

Outside of relays, the men’s best individual chance for a win was in a similarly close contest, but at one fifth of Beavon’s distance in the 200-yard freestyle.

Nick Sherman was out-touched by 0.12 seconds in an event he holds the school record for by IU’s Brendan Burns. He said he was happy with his lap splits and is glad to see the time he’s spent working on the 200 in practice paying off.

“That's the fastest I've been in that event this season by over a second,” Sherman said, “So I’m really happy with it, even though I got out-touched — I hate losing.”