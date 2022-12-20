Purdue managed just one win in its second quad meet of the year, with only two wrestlers winning more than one of their matchups over the course of the day.

The Boilers’ sole win on Tuesday over Utah Valley was sandwiched between losses to Drexel and Campbell in the opening and final matches, respectively. Purdue narrowly lost the first match 20-17 but was dominated by the Campbell Camels in a 32-9 loss.

Kendall Coleman was the only Boilermaker to win all three of his matchups. The fifth-year won his first two matches by major decision and later earned a technical fall against the Camels. In his final bout, Coleman finished the first period already up 8-1, and ended the match quickly in the second when he went up by 15.

Purdue held an early lead against Drexel, courtesy of two major decision wins and Matt Ramos’ pin, which kicked off the day with a 6-point lead. Ramos said he’s been trying to work on some new setups and techniques, but struggled to get his offense going against a shorter and lower opponent at first.

“I stuck with what I know, and when he shot, I felt his arms come in and I was able to step over and hit the pin,” Ramos said. “So that's exciting, it gets the team ramped up, and I think that it's important to get the guys going to start off the duel — get the energy right.”

The team was up 14-6 halfway through the Drexel match, but lost the next four matchups in a row. Purdue found itself down 20-14 headed into the last match, needing nothing less than a pin from Tristan Rhulman to tie it up. The 285-pound sophomore came through with a win, but not the 6-point miracle the team was hoping for.

Purdue's second loss of the day against Campbell saw only Trey Kruse and Kendall Coleman make it out with a win. Ramos picked up his only loss of the day in overtime to Anthony Molton, a fellow Lockport High School wrestler and close friend.

“He beat me for my varsity spot my freshman year, and I wrestled them this past summer at the senior US Open, and I beat him in the final,” Ramos said. “We were warming up and I'm (thinking) — we have a history together.”

Ramos led 3-1 headed into the final round, but a Molton takedown resulted in a 1-point lead change with 30 seconds left in the match. Ramos managed an escape to send the match to overtime, which ended after a takedown in the midst of a scramble.

The Boilermakers return to the mat on New Year’s Day, part of the two-day Chattanooga Shuffle which begins at 9 a.m. that Sunday.