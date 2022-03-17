The Purdue baseball team’s 15-game winning streak to start the season came to an odd ending Thursday night with a 4-3, 11-inning loss at Illinois State.

With one out in the bottom of the 11th, freshman right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen (2-1) gave up a single to shortstop Luke Cheng on an 0-2 count. The next batter, center fielder Maccallan Conklin struck out in three pitches. Tyler Woltman walked on a 3-2 count putting men at first and second with two out. Illinois State (7-6) brought in JT Sokolove to pinch run.

That’s when things got dicey for the visiting Boilermakers (15-1).

With second baseman Kyle Soberano at bat, Sokolove stole third and Woltman advanced to second. Soberano walked on a 3-2 count to fill the bases.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Stephen delivered a wild pitch allowing Sokolove to score the game-winning run.

Stephen’s 11th inning was brutal – one run on one hit, two walks and a wild pitch – and Purdue, which was the only undefeated team in the nation at that point, was done.

The Boilermakers had almost lost earlier.

After falling behind 3-1 after seven innings, Purdue rallied in the top of the ninth.

Evan Albrecht doubled down the line on a 2-2 count with nobody out to start. Next Mike Bolton Jr. was hit by a pitch. On a bunt, Curtis Washington Jr. singled down the third base line. With the bases loaded Valdez walked, to force Albrecht in to score.

Illinois State changed pitchers. Cam Thompson followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice and Bolton scored on the play. The top of the ninth ended when Troy Viola hit into a double play.

Purdue had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th, but weird stuff happened then, too.

After a leadoff walk to Paul Toetz, Tanner Haston was hit by his own bunt in fair territory causing an out. Toetz advanced to second on a balk, but the next batter, Pablo Lanzarote grounded out while Toetz advanced to third. The top half of the inning ended with Albrecht striking out.

The Redbirds went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th, but there was drama there as well.

Purdue coach Greg Goff was ejected for arguing a checked swing that he thought was a strike when the umpire called a ball.

The Boilermakers first two batters in the 11th made it on base – Bolton being hit by a pitch and Washington walking with nobody out. However, Pat Clohisy struck out, Thompson hit into a fielder’s choice and Viola popped out to end the threat.

Then the bottom of the 11th wild pitch ended the game.

For the game, the Boilermakers had three runs on three hits and five runners left on base. The Redbirds had four runs, 10 hits and 10 left on base.

Purdue left-handed Jackson Smeltz got the start, giving up two runs – both earned – in six innings. He faced 26 batters in the game, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out six. He was relieved by right-hander Landon Weins who gave up one earned run on three hits and no walks. He faced nine batters in his two innings of work.

Right-handed Cameron Mabee (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Illinois State. He pitched the final inning facing three batters, striking out one.

Purdue will remain at Illinois State for a 3 p.m. Friday game before returning home for 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday against the same Redbird team.