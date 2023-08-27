Even with the beautiful 75 degree weather and high energy at Folk Field, Purdue women’s soccer (2-2-0) still fell short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0-1).

The first ever matchup between the Boilermakers and the Demon Deacons Sunday afternoon marked Purdue’s seventh loss to an Atlantic Coast Conference team.

Wake Forest (3-0-1) has won 20 non-conference games in a row.

A hectic corner kick 30 minutes into the first half ended in what at first appeared to be a goal. A whistle for offsides canceled it immediately before a yellow card was called against senior mid-fielder Emily Mathews for unsporting behavior.

Players from Wake Forest repeatedly pulled on Purdue jerseys, but the referee didn’t call a foul for every incident. The crowd shouted angrily at him for the majority of the game.

The Boilermakers ended with 10 fouls and Wake Forest ended with 13.

“When it gets physical, we unfortunately weren’t able to capitalize on the calls we did get and we need to work on using those to our advantage,” Head Coach David Roff said after the game.

With two minutes left in the first half, Demon Deacon Carly Wilson caught the Boilermaker’s off-guard with a goal in the bottom-center of the net.

At the end of the first period, both Purdue and Wake Forest had six attempted shots and senior goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr had two saves.

“We have a stable goalkeeper, but there are things with our attack that we need to work on,” Roff said. “Especially as we go up against bigger competition.”

The Boilermakers tried to recover during the energetic second half but a foul was called on Purdue freshman defender Lauren Adam. Demon Deacon Emily Murphy scored with a responding penalty kick, leaving the Boilermakers trailing behind 0-2 with 11 minutes left on the clock.

A yellow card against senior mid-fielder Nicole Kevdzija resulted in a brief pause while the referee examined replay footage for violent behavior. The alleged foul was out of frame, so no red card was called.

“We left several of our scoring chances out there,” Roff said. “We had many opportunities, but we need to be locked into those moments in the future.”

After this loss, the Boilermakers will hit the road this Thursday for their first away game of the season. They will take on the No. 24 University of Southern California Trojans in Los Angeles.