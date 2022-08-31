Junior center Zach Edey can’t profit off his name, image and likeness in the United States because of his visa restrictions.

The Boilermaker Alliance, a Purdue NIL collective, helped the Toronto native find a way to do so in his home country instead.

Edey partnered with three Canadian charitable organizations: Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Toronto Humane Society and the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association.

“It’s a great thing that Boilermaker Alliance is doing,” Edey said in a Boilermaker Alliance press release. “Using name-image-likeness to help the student-athletes benefit their communities and causes that the athletes support.

“This is absolutely the right way to do name-image-likeness. This way, it not only benefits our athletes but also various charities and organizations that we may be interested in helping support in our community or even globally.”

Inuit leaders formed the ITK to protect and advance the rights and interests of Inuit, a community of indigenous people native to Canada. Among other things, Edey filmed a promotional video with ITK President Natan Obed, the release reads.

“Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is honored that Zach Edey has chosen to help amplify the work we do to overcome systemic inequity and achieve greater self-determination in Canada,” Obed said in the release. “We are encouraged by Zach’s interest in indigenous rights and look forward to walking this shared path toward reconciliation.”

Edey also appeared in an “adopt, don’t shop” video for the Toronto Humane Society and participated in an autograph session.

Edey worked with former NBA player Jeremy Lin’s basketball school as part of his work with the CCYAA, where he participated in a youth basketball clinic, a Q&A and an autograph session, according to the release.

“We’re so happy to have Zach be a representative from our community and to be able to share relatable stories with our youths about growing up in a Canadian Chinese household,” CCYAA President and Founder Clement Chu said. “Having someone like Zach come and physically visit and interact with the kids is unlike any experience they would normally get and I’m sure it helped to build memories and inspiration for a lifetime.”