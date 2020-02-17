Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, race to the finish as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, wrecks on the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla.