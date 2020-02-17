2/17/20 Daytona 500, Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, race to the finish as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, wrecks on the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, a Purdue alumnus, is in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries after a horrendous last-lap crash at the Daytona 500.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president, said Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. His is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening,” O’Donnell said. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time.”

