No doubt, the Grand Prix — and all the unofficial festivities that surround the race — will look different this year.

Most fans will watch virtually and the track will be lined with physically distant pit crews. But with the “greatest spectacle in college racing,” stranger things have happened.

Million-dollar concert

Concerts aren’t unheard of during Grand Prix week, but Sigma Nu fraternity kicked it up a notch in 2011 when it hosted a Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller concert, according to previous Exponent reporting.

The Purdue-sanctioned event aimed to unite Greeks and non-Greeks for Grand Prix week, as well as send off two of the graduating “Baby Boilers” basketball stars, E’Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson.

The fraternity spent a combined $5.1 million on Wiz Khalifa’s requirements, the setup and insurance to cover the house, per previous Exponent reporting.

Notable winners

In 2007, Liz Lehmann became the Grand Prix’s 63rd winner and the first and only woman to do so, according to the Purdue Grand Prix Foundation website. Although the race in 2007 was 50th in Grand Prix history, Lehmann was the 63rd winner because the first, second and fifth races each had five winners, and the sixth had two, according to the race’s website.

The Exponent could not confirm the details of these races or why they had multiple winners as of Wednesday evening.

Lehmann, a 14-year karting veteran, began the 50th race in fifth position, then closed the gap with the frontrunner before leading for the final 73 laps, per previous Exponent reporting.

The 2017 winner, Kyle Tilley, faced his own set of obstacles: a collision and blown tire.

After leading for 80 laps, Tilley collided with another racer, flattening his kart’s tire and bending its tie rod.

Despite the structural damage and falling two laps behind during the tire change, Tilley came back to beat a racer from Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis.

A dramatic crash ended a 2002 practice when the No. 23 kart went airborne and flew about 12 feet above a safety official’s head, per previous Exponent reporting. Nobody in the crash was injured.

More than karts on the track

And then there were the bed races.

For the bed race, students put wheels on bed frames and pushed those through an obstacle course around the Grand Prix track.

This race gave students a “positive alternative to alcohol consumption” while celebrating the Grand Prix, according to previous Exponent reporting. While it’s unclear when this tradition started, the most recent record of its occurrence is in 2002.