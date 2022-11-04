An 11-4 run in the second set, closed out by a huge Raven Colvin kill, got the Boilermakers fired up to tie what looked to be a match dominated by the Spartans 26-24.

The No. 14 Purdue volleyball team (17-6, 8-5 Big Ten) traveled to East Lansing, Michigan for one of its two matchups this weekend. The Boilers faced off against Michigan State (10-14, 1-12 Big Ten) Friday night at the Breslin Center.

With the Boilermakers coming off of a win against rival Indiana for the 22nd consecutive time, this trip could have major NCAA Tournament implications if Purdue is able to pull off two wins on the road. The Spartans come off of a 0-3 sweep loss against Michigan who the Boilermakers will face on Sunday in Ann Arbor.

A quick 8-3 lead for the Spartans as fifth year senior middle blocker Rebecka Poljan already had 2.5 kills and a big block to start her team off hot in set one. However, a big swing by Purdue senior outside hitter Emma Ellis got the Boilermakers going and they crept right back into the set at 14-11.

Six seemed to be the magic number because that was the closest Purdue came to Michigan State and the Spartans took the first set 24-18 to take a 1-0 lead. Senior outside hitter Maddy Chinn led the Boilermakers with five kills. Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson, and Ellis each had two kills.

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell talked about the turnaround from set one to set two. He noted Michigan State was giving his team some unfamiliar looks from the service line and had a different defensive strategy than they were used to.

“It wasn’t very good early,” Coach Shondell said. “They didn’t give a lot of points away early, they were serving bullets over the net and they got us back on our heels.”

The second set scoring started at the service line with 4 straight points coming off of serving aces (one) and serving errors (three). Michigan State then proceeded to go on a 5-0 run to put up a 3-point lead on Purdue.

Two back-to-back points by Colvin put the Boilermakers within 2 in the second set, but just when Purdue looked to gain a lead, multiple serving errors allowed Michigan State to go on a late run to get up by 6 points late in the second set 21-15.

However, the 5-0 run combined with 2 big blocks tied the set at 22-22 and after a back and forth battle, Hudson put the set away for the Boilermakers as they won 26-24 and tied the match 1-1. Chinn still led Purdue with four kills bringing her total to nine and Hudson got four to bring her total to six.

Coach Shondell commented on the slow starts that his team has been having and how they have been able to completely change their play and be a dominating force on both sides of the court.

“Once we got up in the second set, I felt like we were a different team, but we still have so much to learn,” Coach Shondell said.

An early 5-0 run by the Boilermakers put them ahead 6-4 in set three forcing an early timeout by the Spartans. Chinn continued to be a force with a huge kill giving Purdue its first big lead of the match by 8 points.

The Boilermaker lead was never surrendered as Purdue took the third set 25-17 leading the match 2-1 in East Lansing. Chinn added just two kills but Colvin’s six kills elevated the Boilermakers’ play and helped to lead them to victory in set three.

Just when Michigan State thought they were off to a hot start in set four, they were immediately cooled down by a 4-0 run by Purdue that put them up 4-3. However, Purdue wasn’t done running yet managing another 6-1 run to lead 12-6.

The Boilermakers played with ferocity and looked unstoppable in set four, winning 25-16 and winning the match 2-1.

Colvin led the team with a total of 16 kills and four blocks. Chinn had 13 kills, which is her career high, as well as four blocks. Hudson had 12 kills and two blocks.

Coach Shondell talked about Colvin’s team-leading kill performance in the match and how she has been able to keep improving and get her kills over the middle against a team that is third worst in the Big Ten in defense.

“Raven Colvin had one of her better matches, but it’s a team that she should have a good match against,” Coach Shondell said.

The Boilermakers will go on the road once again but staying in the state of Michigan as they take on the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm.